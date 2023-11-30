Reminder: Google to delete inactive Gmail accounts from tomorrow

Google recently announced a significant update to its inactive account policy, and its global rollout is approaching. From tomorrow, December 1, the search giant plans to delete Google accounts that have not been used or accessed for at least two years, including associated content such as Gmail, Photos, Drive documents, Contacts and more. This strategic move is part of Google's overall initiative to strengthen security, recognizing that old or inactive accounts are more vulnerable to compromise.

The new policy excludes accounts linked to organizations such as schools or businesses. Google affirms its commitment to communicating with users and promises to send multiple notifications before the account deletion process. The affected services span Gmail, Drive, Docs, Meet, Calendar and Photos. Notably, Google has explicitly stated that accounts containing YouTube or Blogger content are currently exempt from the deletion protocol.

Google emphasizes its dedication to proactive user notification, which alerts users well before the account deletion event. Notifications will be sent to inactive accounts and linked recovery email addresses. This strategy aims to inform users and allow them to sustain their accounts' activity.

Users are strongly advised to take activities to prevent account deletion. These activities include reading or sending emails, using Google Drive, watching a YouTube video, downloading apps from the Google Play Store, using Google Search, and using "Sign in with Google" for third-party apps or services. Additionally, for Google Photos, users must sign in to their Google Photos account every two years to ensure continued activity.

Maintaining account activity is a simple process of regular logins. Google encourages users, particularly those with inactive accounts, to set reminders for regular account verifications, protecting them against accidental data loss. With the December 1 deadline on the horizon, users are strongly urged to take the necessary steps to protect their accounts and prevent accidental data loss.



