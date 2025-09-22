Samsung Drops Prices on Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Ring and More Ahead of Festive Sales

The festive season has kicked off in India with some big-ticket deals on consumer electronics, and Samsung is making sure its loyal fans have something to cheer about. The company has announced heavy discounts on its popular wearable lineup, covering everything from smartwatches to earbuds, and even the much-talked-about Galaxy Ring.

Among the biggest highlights is the Galaxy Watch Ultra, Samsung’s flagship smartwatch, which now comes with a price cut of a massive ₹18,000. The watch, usually priced at ₹59,999, can now be purchased at just ₹41,999. Built with premium materials like Sapphire Glass and Titanium, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is designed for durability and long-lasting performance. Samsung claims the device offers an impressive battery life of up to 100 hours, making it a solid option for fitness enthusiasts and professionals who prefer fewer charging breaks.

The Galaxy Watch 8 series has also seen a major markdown this season. Starting at ₹22,999, the lineup is now ₹10,000 cheaper than its standard ₹32,999 price tag. Buyers can also choose the Classic variant, which offers a more traditional watch design along with Samsung’s advanced health and fitness features. With the Watch 8, Samsung continues to push the boundaries of what smartwatches can do, blending technology with everyday convenience.

Not just watches—Samsung is also extending the festive joy to its popular Galaxy Buds series. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro now comes at ₹13,999, down from ₹19,999, saving customers ₹6,000. For those looking for a more affordable option, the Galaxy Buds 3 FE are now priced at ₹8,999, a cool ₹4,000 discount from the regular ₹12,999. These earbuds are particularly appealing for music lovers and professionals alike, offering premium sound quality and enhanced features at a much lighter price tag.

One of the most exciting deals, however, is on the Galaxy Ring, Samsung’s stylish new wearable that’s quickly gaining attention for its innovative design and wellness tracking capabilities. The device has seen a jaw-dropping ₹15,000 price cut, bringing it down to ₹23,999 from ₹38,999. Available in multiple sizes, the Galaxy Ring combines futuristic design with practicality, making it an attractive option for early adopters and trendsetters.

According to Samsung, these festive discounts are available through instant cashback or upgrade bonuses, giving customers flexible ways to save more. The company is also offering no-cost EMI options for up to 18 months, ensuring buyers can manage their budgets easily while enjoying the latest technology.

These offers can be availed on Samsung’s official website as well as through its retail partners across India. The deals are available for a limited time only, so buyers are encouraged to grab them before stocks run out.

Meanwhile, India’s biggest online shopping events are also around the corner. Amazon Prime members will get early access to the Great Indian Festival Sale on September 22, while Flipkart Plus and Flipkart Black members will enjoy early access to the Big Billion Days sale on the same day. For everyone else, both sales officially open on September 23, promising a festive shopping season filled with deals and discounts.

With such hefty price cuts, Samsung’s festive offers are sure to attract a wave of buyers eager to upgrade their wearables at unbeatable prices.