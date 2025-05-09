Live
Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge to Feature New Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 for Enhanced Durability
With Corning’s leading-edge manufacturing technology, Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2 offers engineered resilience on Galaxy S25 Edge, the slimmest Galaxy S series yet.
Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) and Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. today announced that the upcoming Galaxy S25 Edge will feature Corning® Gorilla® Glass Ceramic 2, a new glass ceramic offering that delivers advanced protection in a new, remarkably thin device form factor. Driven by a shared vision to push the boundaries of mobile engineering, Samsung and Corning joined forces to ensure the premium S series experience balances elegance with resilience.
Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 further extends the legendary toughness that Corning® Gorilla® Glass is known for. Combining Corning’s advanced glass technology with Samsung’s proprietary processing and reinforcement technologies, the Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 cover on the Galaxy S25 Edge delivers a sleek yet strong design.
“Galaxy S25 Edge will set a new standard for craftsmanship and performance as our slimmest Galaxy S series device yet,” said Kwangjin Bae, EVP and Head of the Mechanical R&D Team of Mobile eXperience Business (MX) at Samsung Electronics. “To support this breakthrough design, it was essential to develop a display material that was both exceptionally thin and reliably strong – a challenge that brought Corning and Samsung together, united by a shared vision for purposeful engineering and user-centric innovation. That vision is embedded in every detail of Galaxy S25 Edge.”
Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 features crystals intricately embedded within its glass matrix, enhancing the durability and crack deflection capabilities of the display cover. The synergy between the glass and crystal components is engineered to provide improved toughness while retaining high optical transparency. As a key component in enhancing damage resistance, Corning’s ion exchange process further fortifies the glass ceramic material and improves the retained strength of the display cover.
“With Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2, we’ve achieved a remarkable combination of thinness and strength, giving consumers the best of both worlds — exceptional durability in a modern, sleek and premium design,” said Andrew Beck, Vice President and General Manager, Corning® Gorilla® Glass. “The craftsmanship of the Galaxy S25 Edge with Gorilla Glass Ceramic 2 underscores Corning and Samsung’s commitment to meeting the evolving needs of consumers worldwide.”
For more information and details about the highly anticipated Galaxy S25 Edge, tune into the launch event, which will be live-streamed on Samsung’s YouTube channel on May 13 at 9 a.m. KST, May 12 at 8 p.m. EDT, and 5 p.m. PDT.