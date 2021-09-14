September 14 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 14, 2021. Let's begin...



Apple Event: How to Watch Apple's 'California Streaming' Event Live

The Apple iPhone 13 launch event will be streamed live on Apple's website and YouTube channel starting at 10:30 p.m. Today's IST. Today Apple will launch its highly anticipated iPhone 13 series along with the Apple Watch Series 7 during tonight's "California Streaming" event.

Beware iPhone users! Apple issues a warning for you

Right ahead of the Apple 2021 event, Apple issues a warning for iPhone users, they should update their phones immediately to stay protected from malicious attackers. Apple released a software update for iOS 14.8, fixing bugs and security flaws in the current version of your iPhone. OS.

Samsung to roll out a beta version of Android 12 for Galaxy S21 users

Samsung has announced that it is releasing a public beta version of Android 12 for Galaxy S21 devices, just a few weeks before when we expect the final operating system to be officially available for the first time on Pixel phones.

WhatsApp Update: Smarter WhatsApp Disappearing Mode Coming Soon

A WhatsApp feature that has been in the news recently is being set up for an update. WhatsApp's Disappearing Mode feature turns conversations into ephemeral chats that disappear after seven days of sending the message.

Twitter Accepts Verification Requests Once Again

After temporarily halting new apps for its revamped verification process last month, Twitter announced that it has "re-implemented access to request a blue badge." The company said it put the new apps on hold to improve "the application flow and review process."

Xiaomi Smart Glasses Brings Calling, Photos and Navigation Features

Xiaomi has presented the new Xiaomi Smart Glasses, its first new wearable smart eye device. Xiaomi smart glasses look like normal sunglasses, but they are integrated with sensors and an imaging system to enable various smart functions, including navigation and real-time text translation.

Apple Releases iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 with Security Updates

Apple has released iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8 for iPhone as well as for iPad users with an important security fix. The iOS 14.8 update provides fixes for the CoreGraphics and WebKit vulnerabilities that Apple says may have been exploited.