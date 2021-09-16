September 16 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on September 16, 2021. Let's begin...



Compared: iPhone 12 Vs iPhone 13 in Pictures

The iPhone 13 offers a 2.5-hour battery life longer when compared to the iPhone 12.

Google Pixel 6 Pro Specifications Leaked; Check Out

While some of the biggest flagships have already been announced this year, including the Samsung Galaxy Z foldable and the iPhone 13 series, Google has yet to launch its Pixel 6 line. Upcoming smartphones will mark Google's entry into the space of premium smartphones after years of being lost.

Battlegrounds Mobile India 1.6 to Get Updated; Find Date and Features

The BGMI 1.6 update release date is approaching and users will gain access to a variety of new additions, features, and improvements to the game. Here you can find the specifications about the upcoming Battlegrounds Mobile India update 1.6.

Did you notice this about Apple iPhone 13 availability in India?

This year, the iPhone 13 series will be available for pre-order in India at the same time as 30 other countries, including the US, and will go on sale later this month. You can pre-order the iPhone 13 Mini and indeed the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max from Apple India's online store starting at 5:30 pm on September 17, with a sale live on September 24.

WhatsApp starts testing a yellow pages-style business directory

WhatsApp is testing a new business directory in São Paulo, Brazil, which allows users to find local stores and services with a presence in the application, announced the director of the service, Will Cathcart.

iPhone SE (2020) 256GB discontinued, removed from Apple India store: Report

The top-of-the-line storage option of the iPhone SE (2020) model has reportedly been discontinued in India. The storage option is also not listed in Apple's online store in India. The iPhone SE (2020) was announced in three storage options - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB - last year.

Realme Band 2 Launched; Check Price and Specifications

Realme has presented its next version of Realme Band. It's called the Realme Band 2. The fitness device was revealed on September 15. It comes with a larger colour screen and includes blood oxygen (SpO2) monitoring to provide an improved experience over the original Realme Band. To remember, the first Realme Band was released last year.



