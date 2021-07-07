Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 07 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 07 July 2021. Let's begin...

JioPhone Next - Know All About Google Association, Specifications and Specifications



Recently Reliance Jio announced the budget smartphone JioPhone Next in collaboration with Google. Even a simple look at the smartphone and the kind of price hinted at shows that almost everyone would want it. It has been revealed that the company will likely target 500 million people in India.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra goes on sale today in limited quantities



Xiaomi launched the flagship smartphone Mi 11 Ultra in India in April, and will finally go on sale in India today at 12 noon. However, the smartphone will be available in limited quantities. Xiaomi has also opened pre-registration for the sale of Mi 11 Ultra on its website.



Poco F3 GT India Officially Teases Timeline, May Launch in August



The Poco F3 GT launch in India will take place in August, according to a report. The smartphone is speculated to be a rebranded version of the Redmi K40 Game Enhanced Edition that is currently sold only in China. It will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC.



Amazon India launches two all-women delivery stations in Kerala



Building on its commitment to empower women with work opportunities, Amazon India today announced the launch of two all-women delivery stations in Kerala. These stations are situated in the towns of Aranmula (Pathanamthitta district) and Kodungallur (Thrissur district).

Airtel Xstream Fiber Launches 'Secure Internet'

As working and studying from home becomes a part of life, and cybersecurity problems have also increased. According to figures released by CERT-In, India experienced a 300% increase in cyber attacks in 2020. About 59% of Indian adults have been victims of cybercrime in the past 12 months, as per the Norton Cyber Safety Insights report.

TicWatch GTH smartwatch arrives in India; Find price and availability



The TicWatch GTH was introduced globally a few months ago, and now, the wearable device has finally arrived in India. The GTH is the company's second affordable smartwatch after last year's GTX model. The company is also expected to launch the TicWatch E3 in India soon.



Battlegrounds Mobile India Launch Party Announced; How to watch it online



Battlegrounds Mobile India is very much alive and well after its launch, and everything is ready to celebrate and at the same time increase the excitement and the stakes! We are talking about the newly announced Battlegrounds Mobile India launch party which will also have a team competition to win a prize of ₹ 6 lakh.

