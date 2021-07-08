Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 08 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 08 July 2021. Let's begin...

Users are at risk due to Kaspersky Password Manager; Act now



A recent report has revealed that Kaspersky Password Manager has been using an insecure method of generating passwords for many years that hackers could brutally apply in just a few minutes. Some of the people who used the services now need to change their passwords.



Leaked! Specifications of Samsung Galaxy S21 FE; Take a look



Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition) later this year. There have been reports that the Galaxy S21 FE will not launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event on August 11, and production may have been suspended as well.

iPhone 13 Pro camera module to be larger than the iPhone 12 Pro



Apple will launch the iPhone 13 series later this year, around the fall, and leaks about the new iPhones have already started circulating online. One of the latest image leaks points to the fact that bigger cameras are arriving with the new series, particularly with the Pro models.

Meet the 2021 iPhone - iPhone 13



This year iPhone is likely to have a bigger camera, a 120Hz ProMotion AMOLED display, A15 Bionic chip,120Hz refresh rates and an LTPO panel. iPhone 13 name is a big deal. People believe in triskaidekaphobia, which is the fear of the number 13. People want this year's iPhone to be called iPhone 2021. It could also be called the iPhone 12s.

Google Sued by 36 US States over Play Store Fees



Thirty-seven US state and district attorneys general sued Alphabet's Google on Wednesday, alleging that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones.



WhatsApp's Link Preview Feature will change your smartphone experience



WhatsApp, the encrypted messaging service owned by Facebook, had a difficult start to the year and faced much criticism when it announced its new privacy policy. Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also looking to change the user experience in surprising ways.



Amazon announces its first Digital Kendra in India



In an attempt to provide an e-commerce resource centre for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs), Amazon India today announced the launch of its first Digital Kendra. It has been established in the city of Surat, Gujarat, and Digital Kendra will provide MSMEs with the opportunity to learn about the benefits of e-commerce and take advantage of a variety of services related to it.