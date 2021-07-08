Google Sued by 36 US States over Play Store Fees
Google already faces a federal antitrust lawsuit brought by the Justice Department last year and related lawsuits from two separate groups of attorneys general.
Thirty-seven US state and district attorneys general sued Alphabet's Google on Wednesday, alleging that the search and advertising giant violates antitrust law in running its app store for Android phones.
The lawsuit, one of a series that has been filed against Google in the United States, follows complaints from app developers about the management of its Play Store.
