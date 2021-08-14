Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 14 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 14 August 2021. Let's begin...



Leaked! JioPhone Next Budget Smartphone Specifications

The next phone to come from Reliance Jio is the JioPhone Next which is being manufactured in collaboration with Google. This entry-level Android smartphone was announced in June this year and is scheduled to go on sale in September.

Google to add 'Find My Device' to track lost Android smartphones and Cars

Google is working on adding new features to its "Find My Device" ecosystem. As per 9to5Google, the company will bring in the ability to track and find a lost Android smartphone by using other Android devices around it secretly. Cars that have Android Auto infotainment systems can use this feature and can be 'found' using the same method.

Independence Day 2021: How to download stickers and share on WhatsApp

If you want to share some of the best stickers on Independence Day on WhatsApp, then keep reading on. We have tried and tested a few apps so that you don't have to waste your time downloading each one of them to get the best stickers.

Independence Day 2021: Wishes and messages to share on WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram

India is all set to celebrate its 75th Independence Day tomorrow. August 15th is the day that brings together everyone across the country to celebrate the unity in diversity of the nation. This is the day when we all wish each other by exchanging messages on apps like WhatsApp, Signal and Telegram.

PUBG Mobile, Honour of Kings, Among Us – Most played games in 2021

Since the Covid-19 pandemic forced people to stay indoors, the mobile gaming market has grown extremely fast. And the first half of 2021 has been rewarding as the online gaming industry is on track to surpass the $120-billion mark by the end of the year.

Twitter once again halts its account verification programme

Twitter has once again halted its account verification programme, saying that it aims to improve the application and review process to give users that elusive blue badge. Twitter admitted last month it permanently suspended a "small number" of fake accounts it mistakenly verified after re-launching its public verification programme.

Facebook rolls out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger

Facebook Inc on Friday rolled out end-to-end encryption for voice and video calls on Messenger, adding another layer of privacy to its widely used communications platform. Facebook's WhatsApp and Messenger services already have end-to-end encryption on personal texts messages sent by users.





