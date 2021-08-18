Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 18 August 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 18 August 2021. Let's begin...



How to mute a contact on Instagram

Here is a step-by-step guide for you in pictures explaining how to mute a contact on Instagram.

Google launches Pixel 5a but not in India: Find price and specifications

The Google Pixel 5a is exclusive to the US and Japan markets. Therefore, it will not be released in India. The Google Pixel 5a comes with a 6.34-inch screen. It's slightly larger than the 6.2-inch screen found on the Pixel 4a 5G. However, it doesn't support high refresh rates and is limited to a 60Hz refresh rate, which is pretty boring by recent standards.

iPhone 13 Release date rolled again; AirPods 3, Apple Watch Series 7, iPad mini 6 to go along

A new report has repeated the launch schedule for Apple's next iPhone. The iPhone 13 could be coming next month i.e September. Apple is said to have the iPhone 13 accounting for 35 to 45 percent of total iPhone production in the third quarter of this year.

Battlegrounds Mobile India Finally Arrives for iOS users

Now iOS users can download and play Battlegrounds Mobile India on their iPhone or iPad. Battlegrounds Mobile India iOS version is 1.9GB on the App Store and needs iOS 9.0/ iPadOS 9.0 or later. Developer Krafton had been teasing the iOS launch of BGMI for quite some time now and, finally, it has arrived now.

Realme GT, Realme GT Master launched in India: Price and Specifications

Realme has released its Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition, and Realme Book Slim at a launch event today. While the first two are Realme's latest 5G phones, the latter marks its entry in the laptop segment. Interestingly, the vanilla Realme GT is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the Master Edition gets the Snapdragon 778G chipset.

Twitter to Review Posts Glorifying Violence in Afghanistan

Amid the rapidly evolving security situation in Afghanistan, social media giant Twitter on Tuesday said that they will continue to enforce their rules on content concerning the war-torn country and review posts that glorifies violence and violate their regulations.

Qualcomm unveils world's first 5G and AI-enabled drone

Chip-maker Qualcomm has unveiled the world's first 5G and AI-enabled drone platform that will help drive the next generation of high-performance, low-power, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).