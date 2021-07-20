Today Tech News Updates: Top Seven Things to Know on 20 July 2021

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech withThe Hans India on 20 July 2021. Let's begin...



Earth's richest man Jeff Bezos to blast off into space today

Nine days after being upstaged by Richard Branson, Amazon founder Jeff Bezos is finally ready for his own flight into history, blasting off on Tuesday morning aboard a fully automated spacecraft he believes will usher in a new era of commercial passenger service.

Did Pegasus spyware infect your device? Now find out for free

Pegasus, the surveillance tool used to spy on citizens by infecting their phones with spyware, has grabbed the world's attention since Sunday when reports emerged about people being targeted using the software. The Pegasus spyware, developed by NSO Group is in the mid of a huge controversy for targeting iOS and Android smartphone users.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Get 70 to 80 percent discounts on Smartphones, TVs and Electronics

The Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start from July 25 and will last until July 29. It will bring deals and discounts on various smartphones, tablets, electronic devices and accessories. Flipkart Plus members will be able to enjoy the offers one day before i.e. from July 24. Buyers can expect discounts on Realme, Poco, Vivo, Motorola, and other manufacturers.

Redmi Note 10T 5G debut in India with triple rear cameras, MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC: Find Details

Redmi Note 10T 5G launched in India on Tuesday. The new Redmi phone is the fifth model in the Redmi Note 10 series, after Redmi Note 10, Redmi Note 10 Pro, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Redmi Note 10S. It is also the first 5G phone with Xiaomi's Redmi brand in India. Redmi Note 10T 5G essentially comes as a renamed version of Redmi Note 10 5G (Europe) and Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Spyware exports are for legal use only: Israel

Israel's Defence Ministry said on Monday that the export of cyber products, like spyware sold by NSO Group, was for lawful use and with the sole purpose of fighting crime and countering terrorism. An investigation by 17 media organisations published on Sunday said NSO's spyware was used in attempted and successful hacks of 37 smartphones belonging to journalists, government officials and rights activists.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 - Get up to Rs 35k price cut on Dell, Xiaomi, and HP Laptops

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is set to begin in less than a week, and the e-commerce company is preparing to offer massive discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and laptops and PCs desk. During the Prime Day sale, Amazon will offer deep discounts on laptops from a wide range of manufacturers such as Xiaomi, HP, Lenovo, and Dell.

Apple iPhone is at risk by WiFiDemon bug that allows piracy; learn how to be safe

A recently discovered iPhone bug could cause users to lose their WiFi connectivity. Now, it has been revealed that this iPhone bug is even more dangerous. This bug can reportedly allow hackers to remotely execute code on the device without any user interaction. It affects iPhone devices up to iOS 14.6, has the potential to allow remote code execution on the device.



