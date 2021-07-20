Amazon Prime Day 2021 - Get up to Rs 35k price cut on Dell, Xiaomi, and HP Laptops

The Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale is set to begin in less than a week, and the e-commerce company is preparing to offer massive discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, wearable devices, tablets, and laptops and PCs. desk. These offers will be available exclusively to Amazon Prime members who have subscribed to the company's premium shopping service. With the new coronavirus pandemic, many have started working from home, and the demand for laptops has increased over the past year and everyone would be looking for delicious deals.



During the Prime Day sale, Amazon will offer deep discounts on laptops from a wide range of manufacturers such as Xiaomi, HP, Lenovo, and Dell. However, only Prime members will be able to access these discounts that can go up to ₹ 35,000 for laptops during the sale. These are some of the best laptops to look at during the 2021 Amazon Prime Day sale.

Mi Notebook Horizon Edition 14 The Mi Notebook Horizon Edition has a 14-inch FHD anti-glare display and is powered by the 10th-generation Intel Core i5-10210U processor and 8GB of RAM.

Lenovo IdeaPad S145 Powered by a 10th-generation Intel Core i3-1005G1 processor, the Lenovo IdeaPad S145 is an entry-level laptop with a 15.6-inch FHD screen and small bezels.

Dell G3 3500 Dell's gaming laptop is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core i5-10300H and Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti with 4G GDDR6 memory.

HP Pavilion (2021) Powered by the 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor, the HP Pavilion (2021) is one of the best Core i5 powered laptops available today. The device comes with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage.

It has a 14-inch IPS FHD display and comes with Intel's Iris Xe graphics. The device runs on Windows 10 Home edition and comes with a fingerprint reader and Amazon Alexa support out of the box.



