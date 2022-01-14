Top Seven Updates in Technology News Today -14 January 2022

Technology News Updates: Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on 14 January 2022. Let's begin.

Flipkart Republic Day Sale: Give Your Home a Makeover with TCL Smart TVs

In what happens to be the first big sale of the year TCL a leading consumer electronics brand is offering massive discounts on a wide range of products including some of the premium Mini LED, 4K, QLED TVs and more. Read Full Story

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2022: American Electronics Giant Westinghouse Announces Massive Rebates on its Smart TVs

Amazon, India's largest e-commerce site, has announced its latest Great Republic Day Sale for 2022, which will start ahead of the 73rd Republic Day. The e-commerce giant will be offering hefty price drops of up to 50% on American electronics giant Westinghouse Smart TVs and up to 75% across various categories. The sale will take place from January 17 to January 20, 2022. During the sale, SBI bank cardholders will also receive a 10% immediate discount and no-cost EMI options. Read Full Story

Meta faces $3.1 bn lawsuit in UK over exploiting users' data

Meta (formerly Facebook) is facing a $3.1 billion class-action lawsuit in the UK over allegedly abusing its market dominance and if the lawsuit succeeds nearly 44 million British Facebook users could receive a $68 payout each. Read Full Story

Samsung Dishwashers Designed Specifically for Indian Kitchens to Launch During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale; Avail Special Offers

Samsung, India's most trusted consumer electronics brand, has announced it will launch two models of its freestanding Dishwashers on e-commerce platform Amazon during the Great Republic Day Sale from January 16-20, 2022. Read Full Story

Google and Apple face a 'PUBG problem' while playing Garena Free Fire

PUBG Mobile developer Krafton has started a big lawsuit. The company is suing two mobile games that it accuses of copying PUBG, and the company is also involving Google and Apple in the lawsuit for distributing these games in their respective app stores. The South Korean developer is also suing Google's YouTube for hosting videos and live streams featuring gameplay from the two games in question, as well as posts that "contain a full-length Chinese movie that is nothing more than an action dramatization." Battlegrounds live stream that openly infringes. " Read Full Story

Google Meet gets live translated captions feature – How to activate it

Google Meet, Google's video conferencing software is getting a live translated captions feature after a few months of testing. The feature works on mobile and web clients of Google Meet, but is still a bit limited, meaning it will only translate four languages ​​into English: French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. "Translated captions help make Google Meet video calls more inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers," Google shared in a Workspace blog post announcing the new feature. Read Full Story

FCC Suggests New Data Breach Rules for Phone Companies

Phone companies may have to follow new rules about how they notify customers and the government after a data breach if a proposal by Federal Communications Commission Chairman Jessica Rosenworcel passes. The proposed rulemaking notice, released Wednesday, cites the "increasing frequency and severity of security breaches involving customer information" as a risk to consumers. Read Full Story