Google Meet gets live translated captions feature – How to activate it

Google Meet, Google's video conferencing software is getting a live translated captions feature after a few months of testing. The feature works on mobile and web clients of Google Meet, but is still a bit limited, meaning it will only translate four languages ​​into English: French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. "Translated captions help make Google Meet video calls more inclusive and collaborative by removing language proficiency barriers," Google shared in a Workspace blog post announcing the new feature.



Google says that when users consume content in their own language, it helps them equalize information sharing, learning and collaboration and ensures that meetings are as effective as possible for all the participants. The feature is designed to be useful for meetings with teams located around the world. It can also be useful in terms of educational purposes. The feature was first announced at Google's I/O developer conference in 2021.

To utilise this feature, users need to turn on subtitles in settings and set them to English before turning on translated subtitles below. Let's find out how to turn on live translated captions in Google Meet in a step-by-step guide.

How to Activate Translated Captions in Google Meet



Open Google Meet on your computer From a meeting, click More Options (three-dot menu) Go to Settings > Select Captions Turn on "Translated Captions." Select language (French, German, Portuguese and Spanish)

Google Meet is one of the famous video conferencing software today, competing with competitors like Microsoft Teams and Zoom. The app rose to prominence after the COVID-19 pandemic sent users around the world indoors in 2020. Since then, many businesses and schools have adopted Google Meet as their standard tool for hosting virtual meetings and classes. Since 2020, Google has improved Google Meet quite a bit, adding helpful features that make the experience easier and more instinctive at a time when physical contact isn't ideal.