Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023

Vijay Sales, India’s leading electronics retail store chain, is excited to announce the extension of its Apple Days Sale until 7th May 2023. The Sale, which started on the 29th of April, has been a huge hit with Apple fans across the country, and the extension till the 7th of May gives them another chance to grab amazing deals on a wide range of Apple products.



Vijay Sales has always been committed to offering its customers the best products and services, and the Apple Days Sale is no exception. With this, Apple fans can grab exciting offers available across iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and more.

Buy iPhone 13 at just Rs. 51,490 or the iPhone 14 at Rs. 58,990 & here’s how:

The iPhone 13, usually priced at Rs. 69,900, is offered at a deal price of Rs. 61,490. Additionally, one can get a cashback of Rs. 2000 on HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs. 18,410 & the final price of the iPhone 13 to just Rs. 51,490.

For iPhone 14, which is usually priced at Rs. 79,900, the deal price being offered is Rs. 70,990. Additionally, one can get cashback of Rs. 4,000 on HDFC Bank cards. Moreover, if you wish to exchange your existing smartphone & if it carries a minimum exchange value of Rs. 5,000, it will be topped by another Rs. 3,000 at Vijay Sales taking the total discount amount to Rs. 20,910 & the final price of the iPhone 14 to just Rs. 58,990. Vijay Sales offer Apple fans special prices on other iPhone models and the Series 8 Watch, MacBooks, iPads, AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), Apple Accessories, and AppleCare services.

As a part of its Apple Days campaign, consumers can access unbelievable offers on all devices with effective pricing, inclusive of cashback offers on HDFC Bank Cards:

- The iPhone 14 starts from Rs. 66,990; iPhone 14 Plus starts from Rs. 76,490; iPhone 14 Pro starts from 1,17,990; iPhone 14 Pro Max starts from 1,28,490; iPhone and iPhone 13 starts from Rs. 59,490

-In the iPad category, the iPad 9th Gen starts from Rs. 26,490, whereas the iPad 10th Gen starts from Rs. 38,680, and the iPad Air 5th Gen starts at Rs. 52,700.

-In the laptop category, the MacBook Air with M1 chip starts at Rs. 77,900; the MacBook Air with M2 chip starts at Rs. 1,02,790; MacBook Pro with M2 Chip starts at Rs. 1,11,900; the MacBook Pro with M2 Pro Chip starts at Rs. 1,74,900.

- In the Watches Category, the Apple Watch Series 8 starts from Rs. 39,990; Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) starts from Rs. 25,990; Apple Watch Ultra starts from Rs. 80,390.

- In the audio Category, AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) with MagSafe Charging Case will be available at Rs. 23,490.

Do not forget to protect your newly bought Apple Devices by adding AppleCare Services, as Vijay Sales is also offering up to 20% off on the Protect+ scheme on the purchase of Apple Devices (Protect+)

Besides the Cash Back and No Cost EMI schemes on Apple devices, customers earn MyVS Loyalty Reward Points of 0.75% on their purchases as well. These loyalty points can be redeemed at Re. 1 per point at stores.