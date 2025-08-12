Vivo V60 Launched in India: Price, Variants, and Key Specifications

Vivo has officially introduced its latest mid-range contender, the Vivo V60, in the Indian market, bringing significant upgrades over its predecessor, the Vivo V50. Designed for users who seek a balance of performance, camera excellence, and long-lasting battery life, the V60 will hit stores on August 19, available via Vivo’s official website, leading e-commerce portals, and select retail outlets.

Pricing and VariantsThe Vivo V60 starts at ₹36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB + 256GB option is priced at ₹38,999, while the 12GB + 256GB model costs ₹40,999. For power users, the top-tier version with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is available for ₹45,999.

Display and DesignSporting a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED display, the phone offers a crisp 1.5K resolution, a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, and an impressive local peak brightness of up to 5,000 nits. Depending on the color variant, the weight ranges slightly — Mist Grey weighs 192g, Auspicious Gold 200g, and Moonlit Blue 201g — while thickness varies between 7.65mm and 7.75mm.

Performance and SoftwareUnder the hood, the V60 is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, built on a 4nm process for better efficiency and performance. The device supports up to 16GB LPDDR4x RAM and 512GB UFS 2.2 storage, ensuring fast multitasking and smooth app performance. It runs Funtouch OS 15 based on Android 15, and Vivo promises four major Android updates along with six years of security patches.

The smartphone also integrates a range of AI-driven features, including AI Image Expander, AI Smart Call Assistant, AI Captions, and AI-powered spam call blocking, enhancing both productivity and daily usability.

Camera CapabilitiesPhotography enthusiasts will appreciate the Zeiss-branded triple rear camera setup. The primary sensor is a 50MP Sony IMX766 with optical image stabilization (OIS), paired with a 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto lens and an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, a 50MP selfie camera promises sharp and vibrant self-portraits. Both front and rear setups support 4K video recording, making it ideal for content creators.

Battery and DurabilityOne of the V60’s standout features are its massive 6,500mAh battery, which supports 90W wired fast charging, ensuring minimal downtime. The device carries IP68 and IP69 ratings, offering strong resistance against dust and water, and features an in-display optical fingerprint sensor for secure and fast unlocking.

With its combination of high-end display, robust camera system, long-lasting battery, and AI enhancements, the Vivo V60 is set to appeal to a wide range of users in India’s competitive mid-range smartphone segment.