Vivo X300 Series Goes Global: Zeiss Cameras, Dimensity 9500 Chipset, and India Launch Expected Soon

Vivo has officially launched its flagship X300 series in global markets, featuring two premium smartphones — the Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both models bring substantial upgrades over last year’s X200 lineup, with the new MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset and enhanced camera systems co-engineered with Zeiss. The series is designed for photography enthusiasts and power users seeking top-tier performance and imaging versatility.

Sleek Design and Colours

The X300 series retains the familiar design language from Vivo’s X lineup, featuring a large circular camera module adorned with Zeiss branding. The Vivo X300 is available in Halo Pink and Phantom Black, while the X300 Pro comes in Dune Brown and Phantom Black. Both smartphones boast IP68 water and dust resistance, ensuring durability without compromising on style.

Pro-Grade Camera Systems

The highlight of the X300 series is undoubtedly its camera hardware. The Vivo X300 Pro sports a 50MP Sony LYT-828 main sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 50MP Samsung JN1 ultra-wide, and a powerful 200MP periscope telephoto lens with OIS.

The standard Vivo X300, meanwhile, uses a 200MP Samsung HPB primary sensor with OIS, a 50MP LYT-602 periscope telephoto, and the same 50MP ultra-wide camera as its Pro sibling. Both devices are equipped with Zeiss-branded optics for superior image quality.

The X300 Pro includes Zeiss V3+ and Vs1 imaging chips, where the Vs1 handles pre-processing and the V3+ chip manages post-processing for enhanced detail and colour accuracy. The regular X300 includes only the V3+ chip. For photography professionals, Vivo is also offering a telephoto extender kit priced at €600 (approx. ₹61,585).

Both models feature a 50MP front camera, ensuring sharp and detailed selfies.

Stunning Displays

The Vivo X300 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K flat BOE Q10+ LTPO OLED display, while the X300 features a slightly smaller 6.31-inch panel with the same resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Both screens promise excellent brightness, contrast, and smooth visuals, ideal for gaming and multimedia.

Powerful Performance and Battery

Under the hood, both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with LPDDR5x RAM for fast multitasking. The global X300 Pro houses a 5,440mAh battery, while the X300 packs a 5,360mAh unit — slightly smaller than their Chinese counterparts. Both devices support 90W wired and 40W wireless fast charging.

Expected India Launch and Pricing

Vivo is expected to launch the X300 series in India in early December 2025. In Europe, the Vivo X300 starts at €1,049 (approx. ₹1,07,600) for the 12GB+256GB variant, while the Vivo X300 Pro is priced at €1,399 (approx. ₹1,43,000) for the 16GB+512GB model.

Although the exact India pricing is yet to be revealed, it is expected to be in line with the Vivo X200 series, which debuted at ₹65,999 for the base model and ₹94,999 for the Pro variant.

With Zeiss imaging, a flagship MediaTek chipset, and premium build quality, the Vivo X300 series is shaping up to be one of the most powerful Android flagships of 2025.