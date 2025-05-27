WhatsApp Hints at iPad App Launch— Release Date Still Unconfirmed

The wait might soon be over for Apple users eager to use WhatsApp on their iPads. A recent interaction on social media suggests that Meta may be inching closer to launching a dedicated WhatsApp app for iPadOS, sparking fresh excitement among users who have long requested this feature.

It all began with a simple but powerful response. When a user posted about WhatsApp for iPad on X (formerly Twitter), WhatsApp’s official account responded with an eye emoji 👀—a subtle yet telling gesture that quickly gained attention. While the reply offered no specifics, it strongly hints that something is in the works.









Although there’s still no confirmed timeline, the tease suggests that Meta may be preparing for an official rollout after a lengthy beta testing phase. The company seems to be listening closely to user demand.

A native iPad app has been one of WhatsApp’s most highly requested features, especially as the platform currently supports a wide range of devices—Mac, web browsers, Android tablets, iPhones, and more. In contrast, iPad users have had to rely on limited workarounds like WhatsApp Web or mirroring from an iPhone, which lack many essential features and a proper tablet-optimised layout.

Back in 2022, Meta began beta testing a WhatsApp version for iPads through Apple’s TestFlight programme. Although the programme is now full and not accepting new testers, early users have described the app as stable and polished, a possible sign that it’s nearly ready for public release.

So, what can users expect from this upcoming app? Reports suggest the iPad version of WhatsApp will be similar to the Mac app, complete with Companion Mode, allowing the app to run independently on the iPad without needing a linked iPhone to be online. Messages and calls would remain end-to-end encrypted, just like on other WhatsApp platforms.

Moreover, the app is expected to fully utilise the iPad’s larger display, offering a cleaner, more user-friendly interface. Users can look forward to enhanced media viewing, better multitasking, and an overall smoother experience tailored for tablets, mirroring improvements seen in the Android tablet and web versions of WhatsApp.

Despite these promising signs, Meta has yet to provide an official release date for the iPad app. Still, with increasing social media activity and solid beta feedback, there’s hope that the long-awaited launch may finally be on the horizon. For now, iPad users will need to stay tuned—and perhaps keep an eye on WhatsApp’s cryptic clues.