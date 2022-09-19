WhatsApp is working on edit button feature for messages

WhatsApp is working on several features, one of which is the edit button. This may surprise many users, considering there will be no credibility then. But, it seems that WhatsApp will not allow this to happen. WaBetaInfo shared a screenshot of this feature, suggesting that WhatsApp will display a label that will let you find if a message is edited or not.

The report does not reveal how this feature might work. But WhatsApp might be planning to offer this feature to let people fix bugs. Currently, people only have the option of deleting messages if they make mistakes and then rewriting them. But the problem is that the app displays a label that says "this message was deleted," which defeats the purpose of having this feature. The other person is curious as to what the message might be. Twitter is also testing the edit button feature, which is limited to select regions. The platform recently confirmed that it would give only five opportunities to edit a tweet, which should be enough for many to correct mistakes. In addition, Twitter revealed that edited tweets will appear with an icon, timestamp, and label to make it easier for people to understand if the original tweet has been edited. WhatsApp could do something similar.

Currently is when you plan to release this feature. WhatsApp is still testing new features, but there is no guarantee when they will arrive. The new message editing feature was spotted in version 2.22.20.12 of the WhatsApp for Android beta update. The same is also expected to come to the iOS beta version shortly. Furthermore, WhatsApp added some new features to the platform just a few weeks ago. The platform now offers two days to delete a message and has also increased the limit of group participants to 512. WhatsApp has also increased the maximum file size limit to 2 GB.