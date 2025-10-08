WhatsApp to Introduce Username Chat Feature, Letting You Connect Without Sharing Your Phone Number

WhatsApp, the world’s most popular messaging app, is reportedly working on a new feature that could change the way users connect with one another. The Meta-owned platform is testing a username-based chat feature, allowing people to contact each other without needing to share their mobile numbers — a move that promises more privacy and convenience.

According to a recent report from WABetaInfo, WhatsApp is introducing usernames that will act as a new identity layer for users. Until now, the only way to start a chat on WhatsApp has been by saving or sharing a phone number. With this upcoming change, that may no longer be necessary.

However, the new system isn’t as straightforward as simply searching for a username. WhatsApp is also experimenting with a four-digit “username key”, which adds an additional layer of privacy. When someone wants to connect with you, they’ll need both your username and this unique four-digit code. This ensures that not just anyone can search and message you using your username alone.

Unlike a personal security PIN, this username key isn’t confidential. Users will have to share it along with their username for others to reach them on the app. This mechanism helps strike a balance between accessibility and privacy — making it easy to connect while keeping personal phone numbers private.

In addition to the new chat feature, WhatsApp is also working on a username reservation system. This will allow users to claim and customise their preferred usernames before the official rollout. Early testers in the WhatsApp Beta program reportedly have access to this reservation feature. It will likely help WhatsApp gauge demand and prevent the chaos of popular usernames being quickly taken after the feature’s global release.

Reports suggest that Meta may roll out this functionality gradually to ensure a smooth experience and fair access for everyone. However, there’s no official word yet from WhatsApp regarding the timeline for a global launch.

Beyond usernames, WhatsApp continues to expand its range of features aimed at improving both professional and personal communication. Recently, the platform introduced AI-powered tools and enhanced call scheduling, allowing users to plan meetings or discussions more efficiently within the app. Additionally, the platform is also testing voicemail-like features, letting users leave a voice message when someone misses their call.

Despite facing increasing competition from homegrown messaging platforms like Arattai in, WhatsApp continues to dominate the messaging space with over two billion active users worldwide. The introduction of usernames could further strengthen its position by addressing one of the biggest concerns among users — privacy.

With these upcoming updates, WhatsApp aims to make communication not only simpler but also safer. By allowing people to connect without revealing their numbers, the platform could redefine how we think about digital messaging identities in the years to come.