WhatsApp Update: Admins Can Soon Hide Specific Groups From Comunity List

WhatsApp is reportedly working on adding a new feature that will enable community admins to hide specific group chats from the community list. This feature, currently in testing in the latest WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.24.9.27, aims to offer enhanced privacy and control within community groups.

Once launched, this feature will empower community admins to control the visibility of their group chats, allowing them to hide specific groups. This will enable community members to engage in discreet discussions without broadcasting their presence to the entire community, fostering a more private and organized community structure.

The upcoming feature will also provide improved privacy and control for community admins, allowing them to create discrete groups for specific discussions or topics. Hidden group chats allow focused conversations without cluttering the community list with unnecessary groups.

WhatsApp also plans to introduce offline file sharing, enabling users to share files without an internet connection. Recent leaks suggest that the messaging app is working on allowing offline file sharing for various media types, including photos, videos, music, and documents.

According to leaked screenshots, WhatsApp will utilize Bluetooth for nearby device detection to facilitate offline file sharing. Users will need to grant permission to access nearby devices, system files, and the photo gallery to initiate the file-sharing process securely.

Furthermore, WhatsApp will require location permissions to ensure that other devices are within a suitable range for establishing a connection. Shared files will be encrypted to provide security and protection against potential tampering, offering users a safe and convenient file-sharing experience.

This feature aligns WhatsApp with traditional peer-to-peer file-sharing applications, providing users with a convenient and secure way to share media files and documents without relying on a cellular or Wi-Fi connection.

While WhatsApp has not officially announced the release date, the features are currently in beta testing, indicating that they may be rolled out soon to enhance the overall user experience within the application.