WhatsApp Update: Fixes critical vulnerability in latest version

WhatsApp is back in the news, but this time not for presenting a new feature. Instead, the Meta-owned instant messaging platform has released details of a "critical" vulnerability, which has been patched in a more recent version of the app. Therefore, WhatsApp users who still have an older version of the app should update the app immediately. The vulnerability was first revealed in a September update to WhatsApp's page on security advisories. The "critical" bug is said to have allowed attackers to exploit a code bug known as an integer overflow. It will enable them to execute their own code on a user's smartphone after sending a specially crafted video call.



"An integer overflow in WhatsApp for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for Android prior to v2.22.16.12, iOS prior to v2.22.16.12, Business for iOS prior to v2.22.16.12 could result in remote code execution in an established video call," WhatsApp mentioned in an update. In simple words: In remote code execution, hackers can remotely execute commands on someone's computing device and eventually take over the device and access all of the user's personal data.



The popular instant messaging platform said it had patched the vulnerability in the latest version of WhatsApp. Therefore, users need to update the app urgently. If your WhatsApp app doesn't automatically update to the latest version, head to the app store and install the new update. Ensure you are connected to a Wi-Fi network before installing the update. the In the meantime, the company is rolling out several new features, the latest of which is the "Call Links" option. With the implementation of the latest Call Links feature, users will simply have to tap on the 'Call Links' option available in the Calls tab and then create a link for an audio or video call and easily share it with family and friends.

To get the feature, WhatsApp users must update their app to the latest version. The company confirmed that the feature would roll out for Android and iOS users starting this week.