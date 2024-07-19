WhatsApp Update: WhatsApp Enhances User Privacy with New Security Checkup Feature

WhatsApp, the popular instant messaging app, is gearing up to launch a new feature aimed at giving users more control over their privacy settings. The platform, known for its continuous efforts to enhance user privacy, has been rolling out various features over recent months, such as blocking screenshot captures of profile photos, introducing passkeys, and allowing users to manage who can use their avatars in stickers. Now, WhatsApp is reportedly working on a new security checkup feature to further boost account security.



According to WA Beta Info, a trusted source for WhatsApp updates, the Meta-owned company is testing this feature in its latest beta update for Android 2.24.15.13, which is available on the Google Play Store. The security checkup feature aims to simplify the process of managing privacy settings, enabling users to quickly review and enhance their account security.

The feature is designed to offer a streamlined interface where users can access and configure key security options from a single screen. For instance, users can set up a passkey to secure their accounts using biometric data or a screen lock, adding an extra layer of protection. Additionally, users can link an email address to their account to facilitate easier recovery if they are unable to receive verification codes via SMS.

Moreover, the feature supports two-step verification, which requires a personal 6-digit code to access the account, providing additional security against unauthorized access. By consolidating these security settings into one accessible location, WhatsApp encourages users to actively engage with their privacy options, making it easier to understand and implement various protective measures.

To further ensure ongoing account protection, WhatsApp will include regular prompts within the chats tab, reminding users to review and update their security settings. These reminders aim to keep users vigilant and maintain robust security practices over time.

The security checkup feature, currently under development, is expected to be released in a future update. By offering this new tool, WhatsApp continues its proactive approach to enhancing user privacy, providing users with the resources they need to secure their accounts effectively.