If someone wants to update their photo, iris or other biometric details, they must visit the Aadhaar enrollment centre and pay the required fee. Updating the Aadhaar card details every 10 years is recommended to ensure data accuracy and improve the verification process. Aadhaar update process is free of charge until June 14.

Why is the Aadhaar update important?

UIDAI, the governing body of Aadhaar, has made it mandatory for residents to update their Aadhaar details every 10 years. Also, the government has now put in place guidelines for updating the Aadhaar details of the children. Per the mandate, the resident must provide all biometrics for updates when the child turns 15.The mandate to ensure the accuracy of documents linked toAadhaar is announced. Keeping the details up to date will ensure that the government improves the services related to Aadhaar and will improve the authentication success rate of Aadhaar.One can update the demographic details online by submitting the required documents and visiting the Aadhaar enrollment centre to update the biometric details.

Why only demographic details can be updated online and not all Aadhaar details?

One can quickly enter and add verification documents related to demographic details like name, address, date of birth, gender, mobile number, and online email. However, to update the biometric data, i.e. photo, iris or fingerprint, the verification process requires a scan done only at theAadhaar Enrollment Center.For example, you can't just add your passport-size photo if you want to update your photo. Instead, the Aadhaar executive at the enrollment centre will click your photo on the spot and manually update it in the UIDAI database to ensure accuracy and prevent any Aadhaar-related fraud.



