YouTube launches a page reserved for podcasts

Launching a dedicated podcast page, YouTube embraces its position as the most used (unintentional) podcast platform. As the lines between podcasting and YouTube blur, any steps the company takes to consolidate listening could challenge Spotify and Apple Podcasts competitors.



The page debuted in late July and isbeing rolled out, according to 9to5Google. It is only accessible in the US at youtube.com/podcasts or through the Explore page (in the app or browser), where there is a new podcast tab. The new page features trending shows and channels with millions of subscribers, like The H3 Podcast or the Logan Paul Podcast, but otherwise, don't exhibit a ton of curation.

The page isn't as sophisticated as rival podcast platforms, but that may not matter much. A study by Cumulus in May found that YouTube is overtaking Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Thanks to the increase in video podcasts and ease of use, so perhaps it's wiser to stick to the format audiences already know.

YouTube's presence in the podcast space happened more by osmosis than deliberate strategy. The first tech giant to enter the area was Apple, launching podcasts in 2005. Spotify began aggressively pursuing podcasts in 2019 with studio and tech acquisitions and blockbuster deals with stars like Joe Rogan and Alex Cooper. Meanwhile, podcasts on YouTube just happened because everything ends up on YouTube one way or another.

Podcasting is still a small thing for YouTube. The streamer raised $28.8 billion for its parent company, Google, in 2021. Meanwhile, according to a study by the Interactive Advertising Bureau, the entire podcast industry topped $1 billion last year. So YouTube doesn't need to own the podcasts, but the page indicates that the company can invest more resources anyway. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on other podcast initiatives.