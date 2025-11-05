18L quintals cotton yield expected from Gadwal

The Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) has officially begun cotton procurement operations in Jogulamba Gadwal district. The inauguration ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Sri Balaji Cotton Ginning Mill, where Marketing Department Officer Pushpamma launched the procurement along with Rahul the CPO of CCI by breaking a coconut in traditional fashion.

According to officials, the district is expecting a yield of around 18 lakh quintals of cotton this season. Currently, only two procurement centers have been opened i.e. one at Gadwal and another at Alampur. These centers, operating out of two ginning mills, have a combined capacity of 3,500 quintals.

Officer Pushpamma noted that procurement in Alampur had already begun a week ago and has been running smoothly since then.

However, several farmers in Gadwal expressed frustration that despite re-peated attempts, they are unable to book slots for selling their cotton. The marketing officer explained that the shortage of Ginning mills is the main reason for the delay and difficulties in slot booking. Farmers, on the other hand, are urging the CCI and district administration to identify and open at least five or six additional ginning mills for procurement to ease the congestion and ensure timely purchases.