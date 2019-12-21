2 killed after bike rams into median in Hyderabad

Two people were killed after their bike rammed into road divider here at Saroornagar in Hyderabad.

Aslam Khan (45) and Nahida Begum (37) suffered serious injuries and died on the spot. Passersby alerted the police who shifted the bodies to a hospital for autopsy.

The police registered a case and are investigating. Further details are awaited.

On December 15, two people were killed after a DCM van rammed into a stationary lorry at Abdullapurmet in the city. The driver and cleaner of the van died on the spot.