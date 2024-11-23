Live
26 Young India Integrated Resi Schools to come up in State
Hyderabad: The State government on Friday accorded in-principle approval for establishing 26 more Young India Integrated Residential Schools.
The newly-sanctioned schools will be in 26 assembly constituencies spread across the State. A government order late on Friday evening from the school education department has said that the State government has given its approval for the schools.
