5 held for selling liquor illegally in Telangana

Five people were held for selling illegally in two separate incidents in the state. While one occurred at Nizamabad district another incident took place at Yousufguda.

In the first case, two people were arrested by the task force police including a liquor shop owner for involving in the illegal sale of liquor during the lockdown. The police raided the house of the liquor shop owner, D Rakesh in Bheemgal village and seized 24 bottles of liquor. Around 24 bottles of liquor seized from them.

In the second case, the Banjara Hills police arrested three people who are working at Sri Durga Bar in LN Nagar for illegally selling liquor to the people in Yousufguda. 25 bottles of worth Rs 30,000 seized from their possession.

On Saturday, the SR Nagar police arrested two people for illegally transporting toddy in an ambulance. The police interrupted the ambulance at Balkampet during the regular check and found the people transporting toddy.