5 held in connection with murder of advocate Malla Reddy

Mulugu: The Mulugu Police on Friday arrested four people in connection with the brutal murder of advocate, mining baron and realtor Mulagundla Malla Reddy. They made an announcement on Friday around 11 pm about the arrest of the accused. Disputes over land are believed to be the motive behind the murder.

The arrested were identified as Gonela Ravinder Mudiraj of Narsampet, Pindi Ravi Yadav, former Sarpanch of Mallampally, Vancha Rammohan Reddy of Kodishalakunta, and Tadaka Ramesh, an RMP doctor and a part-time reporter of Narakkapet village of Nallabelli mandal in Warangal district.

Malla Reddy (59), a resident of Balasamudram in Hanamkonda, was hacked to death at the Pandikunta cross road on NH-163 on Monday around 7 pm. He was on his way back to Hanamkonda when the assailants attacked him after hitting his car from the rear side.

This murder created a sensation in erstwhile Warangal district. Malla Reddy was involved in the mining of the laterite soil (erra matti) for many years, and also owns a petrol pump near Mulugu town. He was also doing the real estate business.

According to a press note by police, a case was registered under section 302 R/W 34 of IPC against the accused. It is alleged that the disputes between Malla Reddy and the accused over the lands at Mallampalli had led to his murder. Police said that the main accused had pressed contractor killers from Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh to kill Malla Reddy. Tadaka Ramesh broke a deal with the killers at the behest of Gonela Ravinder.