74th batch of IPS trainee officers passing out parade held

Hyderabad: In presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the passing out parade of the 74th RR batch of Indian Police Service trainees officers was held at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy on Saturday.

A total of 195 officer trainees including 166 IPS officer trainees and 28 officer trainees from other countries took part in the 'Dikshant Parade'.

The foreign trainees include six from Bhutan, eight from Maldives, five from Nepal and 10 from Mauritius police.

For the first time as a part of SVPNPA Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NALSAR, the officer trainees would receive post-graduation degree and officer trainees from foreign countries would receive Diploma certificate after completing their training.

Speaking on the occasion, the Union Home Minister said internal security of the country is always a challenge and said several measures are taken to neutralize threats.

He said the government in a major step banned the Popular Front of India and set an example to the world through the action.

Amit Shah said the policing aspects have changed from unidirectional to multidimensional and the officers need to accept new challenges and take a proper recourse to tackle the issues.