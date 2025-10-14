Live
- Cong backs Sharjeel Imam's bid to contest Bihar polls, says many with charges contested before
- Google Announces $10 Billion Investment in Data Center and AI Projects in Andhra Pradesh
- BJP’s Nishikant Dubey Rebukes Pakistan at UN Over Atrocities Against Afghan Children
- Samsung to offer stock compensation to employees
- As winter approaches, Delhi's air quality continues to deteriorate
- TN Assembly begins winter session amid political tensions
- AP govt to sign MoU with Google for setting up data centre
- Kumble lauds 'clinical and consistent' Team India fow series sweep over WI
- Free Fire Max Redeem Codes Today (October 14, 2025): Claim Free Emotes, Pets & Rewards
- OpenAI Partners with Broadcom to Build Custom AI Chips, Redefining Global Compute Power
88 petitions received at Prajavani
Highlights
NizamabadAdditional Collector Ankit has instructed the officials to give priority to the petitions received at Prajavani programme and resolve them...
Nizamabad
Additional Collector Ankit has instructed the officials to give priority to the petitions received at Prajavani programme and resolve them promptly.
As many as 88 petitions were received during the Prajavani programme organised at Collectorate on Monday.
Complainants from different parts of the district submitted their complaints to Additional Collectors Ankit and Kiran Kumar.
Along with DRDO Sayagoud, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi and Bodhan ACP Srinivas and officials of various departments participated in the program.
Next Story