  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Telangana

88 petitions received at Prajavani

88 petitions received at Prajavani
x
Highlights

NizamabadAdditional Collector Ankit has instructed the officials to give priority to the petitions received at Prajavani programme and resolve them...

Nizamabad

Additional Collector Ankit has instructed the officials to give priority to the petitions received at Prajavani programme and resolve them promptly.

As many as 88 petitions were received during the Prajavani programme organised at Collectorate on Monday.

Complainants from different parts of the district submitted their complaints to Additional Collectors Ankit and Kiran Kumar.

Along with DRDO Sayagoud, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi and Bodhan ACP Srinivas and officials of various departments participated in the program.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick