88 petitions received at Prajavani

Nizamabad

Additional Collector Ankit has instructed the officials to give priority to the petitions received at Prajavani programme and resolve them promptly.

As many as 88 petitions were received during the Prajavani programme organised at Collectorate on Monday.

Complainants from different parts of the district submitted their complaints to Additional Collectors Ankit and Kiran Kumar.

Along with DRDO Sayagoud, Trainee Collector Caroline Chingtian Mavi and Bodhan ACP Srinivas and officials of various departments participated in the program.