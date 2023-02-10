93 TMREIS students qualify in JEE-Mains

Hyderabad: Telangana Minorities Residential Educational Institutions Society (TMREIS), secretary, B Shafiullah, on Thursday announced that around 93 students of TMREIS have qualified for the JEE (mains) examination with good percentile.

According to the society officials, as part of the professional development programme, students of the Telangana Minorities Residential Junior Colleges were groomed to crack the JEE (mains); 93 students, 66 boys and 27 girls, qualified for the exam. Special intensive coaching centers were established for boys and girls; students were provided with all facilities.

Mujahid of Telangana Minorities Residential Junior College, Barkas (boys), topped with 99.34 percentile, G Vidya Sagar of Rajendernagar Boys stood second with 92.92 percentile, Sufiyan Mohiuddin of Barkas Boys was third with 92 percentile, Shaik Tabrez of Rajendernagar Boys stood fourth with 90.40 percentile and Maviya Saeeda of Adilabad Girls stood fifth with 90 percentile among TMREIS students.

Shafiullah said 93 students who qualified in JEE (Mains) will be further groomed to crack the JEE (advanced) examination for securing seats in prestigious colleges across the country. All necessary help will be provided to them by the society.