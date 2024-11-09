A walk to rejuvenate Musi

Bhongir: The war of words between the Government and the BRS is taking as many curves as the Musi river has. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy after the Musi Punarjeeva Sankalpam Yatra at Sangem village in Yadadri- Bhuvanagiri district said, “Cinema Abhi Baki hai.”

The CM announced that he would take up another padyatra in January from Wadapally the confluence point of the Musi-Krishna rivers and asked BRS leader K T Rama Rao and Harish Rao to join him. “Let's see if people permit them to come or throw them in Musi by tying a rope around their waist,” he said.

Reacting to this, Harish Rao on his ‘X’ handle tweeted that he was ready if the padayatra begins from Hyderabad. He said the CM should have been democratic at least on his birthday. He alleged that all BRS workers were arrested ahead of CM’s padayatra in Bhongir district.

Addressing the corner meeting after his padayatra, Revanth Reddy said that in the past Musi waters were pristine and pure and were meeting the drinking water requirement. “Now, the river has become a cesspool of dirt by emitting poisonous gases. People living in the Musi catchment area are in dire straits and they feet either God cursed them, or it was revenge of the rulers. People have been requesting to revive the Musi,” he said.

The CM said artisans and fishermen who relied on Musi are struggling for livelihood. “The crops and dairy products produced in these areas are not fit for consumption. Once, people lived happily with dairy production and crops, now forced to sell their lands,” he said.

Revanth Reddy thanked the Communist parties for supporting the project. “People residing in these areas are in danger and facing the threat more than atom bomb due to high pollution in the Musi river and children born here were suffering from disabilities,” he said.

“You cried out when your daughter went to jail for three months. Don’t you care if the lives of people living in the Musi catchments area are in danger,” the CM asked aiming to address former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Stating that rejuvenation would take place at any cost, the CM said give the names of those who want to obstruct the bulldozers. “I will change my name if the bulldozers do not run over them. Let ‘Birla and Ranga’ decide the dates if they have the guts to stop the bulldozers. Our leader Venkanna will sit on the bulldozer and MLA Samuel will flag off,” he said.