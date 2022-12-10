Hyderabad: Marking the formal launch of TRS into national politics, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Friday unfurled the flag of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) with the slogan of "Aab ki Baar, Kisan Sarkar," and an agenda to strive to bring a qualitative change in national politics and governance ensuring all-round development of the country.

The party would start its political journey with supporting the JD (S) led by H D Kumaraswamy in Karnataka.

KCR said he was in the process of finalising new policies in the sectors of agriculture, power, water, economy, environment, upliftment of weaker sections and women. The activities in the direction of foraying into national party would get a fillip by inauguration of its new office in New Delhi on December 14 in the presence of several farmers' leaders along with Kumaraswamy and other leaders.

After hoisting the BRS flag at Telangana Bhavan, KCR said he had lit a small lamp in darkness, and it was now the job of the rank and file of the party to see to it that the light was spread across the country. "Let's continue our journey with the BRS by placing the crown of glory of Telangana at the feet of Bharata Mata and doubling the prestige of the country," he said.

KCR emphasised that there was a historic need to have the BRS for bringing qualitative change in the country's development. He said when he launched the TRS to achieve separate Telangana, all sections of society supported him. Today, he said, there was a historical necessity to have the Bharat Rashtra Samithi for country's overall development.

He said the wrong policies of the present government at the Centre and its incompetency in utilising natural and human resources had resulted in several problems like people being deprived of water for irrigation, uninterrupted power supply which impacted the economic progress of the country. There should be no more water wars between the states. Even foreign exchange reserves had taken a nosedive, he said.

The BRS chief emphasised the need to safeguard the federal spirit of the nation and ensure basic facilities for all in strict adherence to the Constitution of India. He said, in a democracy, people should be the ultimate winners, not political parties, he added.

KCR said a conspiracy was on to turn the youth into fanatics... this needs to be changed and the BRS will work in that direction.



He said the country has 40 crore acres of fertile land and 70,000 TMCs of water but still farmers are forced to stage dharnas. India, unfortunately, was in the first row in the hunger index, he said.

Brushing aside the criticism from the Opposition parties over the BRS foraying into national politics, KCR advised party leaders to ignore them.