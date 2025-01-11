ABVP urges stringent action against irregularities in JNTUH canteen ops

Hyderabad: The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a formal representation to the Registrar of Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH), calling for action against the irregularities and scams related to the university canteen.

The canteen, which has been operated by Sri Sai Caterers since 2020, has been functioning without a proper tender process, violating multiple regulations and leading to financial losses of nearly one crore rupees for the university.

The ABVP representatives said that despite the expiration of the previous tender, no new tender process has been initiated. Additionally, unauthorised extensions have been granted, further exacerbating the university's financial losses. The canteen has also allowed the establishment of unauthorised stalls, including a pani puri counter, a Coca-Cola station, and a Frankie stall, all without university approval, thus breaching the original agreement.

A food inspection conducted by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in June 2024 uncovered unhygienic conditions and the use of expired ingredients in food preparation. Despite these alarming findings, no action has been taken against the caterer. ABVP has previously raised these issues with university authorities, but no steps have been taken to address them.

The organisation demanded immediate measures to recover the financial losses incurred, take strict legal action against Sri Sai Caterers for their unauthorised operations, and urged for accountability for all individuals involved in this scam. Prashanth, the ABVP State Technical Cell convener, commented, “While deserving and underprivileged students are denied financial support and fee waivers, contractors who violate norms and provide sub-standard food are allowed to operate without a valid tender. Strict action must be taken against all those involved. This canteen scam is just one example of the numerous irregularities occurring at JNTUH. ABVP is determined to expose all such issues and will continue to fight for transparency and justice within the university”.