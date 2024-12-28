ACB hands over key documents to ED in the Formula E car race case

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) provided crucial information to Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on Saturday regarding the ongoing investigation into the Formula E Car Race case. This information included payment details from the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), agreements between HMDA and the Formula E Organisation (FEO), and other pertinent documents.

The ED has been examining the case since it registered its own investigation on December 20, 2023, based on the findings of the ACB. Notable figures involved include Telangana Minister K.T. Rama Rao (KTR), Arvind Kumar, and BLN Reddy, all of whom have received notices to appear for questioning. Arvind Kumar was summoned on January 2, BLN Reddy on January 3, and KTR is expected to appear on January 7.

On December 19, the ACB filed a case against KTR, Arvind Kumar, and BLN Reddy, alleging violations connected to the Formula E car race. In response, KTR has petitioned the Telangana High Court to quash the ACB's FIR. Following a hearing, the High Court granted an interim order preventing his arrest until December 31.

However, a subsequent petition was filed in the High Court on December 27, seeking to lift the interim protection against KTR's arrest. The ACB argued that whether KTR is granted bail or not, his continued protection would hinder the ongoing investigation.