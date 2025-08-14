Advanced Technology Centres Promise 100% Job Placement for Trained Youth: DC B.M.Santhosh

Gadwal: District Collector B.M. Santosh announced that every student completing training at the newly established Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) will be assured of employment opportunities.

Chairing a meeting at the Collectorate’s video conference hall on Thursday, the Collector explained that the Telangana Government has transformed traditional ITIs into modern technology hubs by setting up ATCs, equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure, world-class laboratories, and Industry 4.0-standard machinery.

The district has a total of 172 seats this year, and officials have been directed to complete admissions within a week. Each mandal must ensure the enrolment of at least 15 students, he said. Panchayat Secretaries have been instructed to create awareness at the village level. The District Education Officer will compile and submit a list of 10th-grade pass-outs, while school dropouts from Intermediate and even ITI graduates are also encouraged to join the courses for enhanced job prospects.

The Collector revealed that six specialised courses are currently available at ATCs, all promising secure employment for trainees. Hostel-based SC, ST, BC, and Minority students will also be provided with free mid-day meals. There is no admission fee, and applications can be submitted online via the Telangana ITI admissions portal by providing SSC/Transfer Certificate and Aadhaar details.

For queries, candidates may contact Government ITI principals at 7095930577 or 8500464782. All training will be delivered under expert supervision, with real-time practical exposure on modern machinery. Graduates of these programmes will receive placement assistance with top companies or can opt for self-employment using their acquired skills.

Following the meeting, the Collector officially released a promotional poster for ATC training programmes.

The event was attended by Additional Collectors Lakshmi Narayana and Narsinga Rao, DPO Nagendram, Assistant Labour Commissioner Mahesh Kumar, District Employment Officer Priyanka, ITI College Principal Satyanarayana, District Agriculture Officer Sakriya Naik, R&B Officer Pragathi, BC Welfare Officer Nishitha, among others.