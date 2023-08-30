Ahead of Assembly polls, election officials train cops CEOs of WB and TN give insights about the preparedness

Hyderabad: As part of preparation for the upcoming Assembly Elections, a comprehensive one-day training program was conducted for the police officers of Telangana.



The training held on Wednesday at the office of the Chief Electoral Officer in BRKR bhavan was aimed at enhancing the understanding of security modules for the police officials, critical for ensuring a smooth and secure electoral process.

CEO Vikas Raj emphasized the dynamic nature of technology and the challenges it poses in the evolving landscape. He noted the extensive media coverage of election-related events and the difficulty in implementing corrective measures swiftly. The training provided a crucial opportunity for the police officers to adapt to new strategies and techniques for maintaining security during elections.





Anjani Kumar updated the officers on various security-related aspects, ranging from suspect vehicle checks for illegal transportation of cash or liquor to the management of polling stations on the election day. He emphasized the importance of maintaining good practices and transparency to ensure peaceful and fair elections.



Furthermore, Anjani Kumar shared that nearly 700 police personnel had been reshuffled in accordance with the Election Commission's directives. He highlighted the establishment of approximately 80-85 check posts along the inter-state borders with Chattisgarh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Orissa. Integrated with closed-circuit cameras, these checkpoints are poised to bolster security measures.

CEO Aariz Aftab of West Bengal offered a detailed presentation on preparatory work leading up to the elections. He discussed the categorization of polling booths and vulnerability assessments, emphasizing criticality assessments as well. The CEO's insights encompassed the entire spectrum of security arrangements from pre-polling to post-polling periods.

Thiru Satyabrata Sahoo, CEO of Tamil Nadu facilitated senior police officers in comprehending the requirements, induction, deployment, and de-induction of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF). He delved into the deployment strategies of state police as well. He conducted a session on maintaining law and order, focusing on pertinent issues related to the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) and expenditure monitoring. His session also encompassed innovative approaches for improvement in these areas.