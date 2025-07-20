Ahead of JH bypolls, scores of BRS leaders join Congress

Hyderabad: Scores of BRS leaders, including former MLA candidate from Jubilee Hills constituency Murali Goud and former corporator Sanjay Goud, have officially joined the Congress party on Saturday. These new members were formally welcomed by PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud into the party fold at an event held at Gandhi Bhavan.

Later speaking to media persons, Mahesh Kumar Goud has expressed strong confidence over the Congress party’s chances of victory in the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election. He stated that survey results and grassroots feedback indicate a ‘clear advantage’ for the Congress. The Congress leader has dismissed allegations made by BRS leader T Harish Rao regarding the Banakacherla project, criticising him for spreading misinformation. He argued that the Congress government’s approach is guided strictly by the aspirations and needs of Telangana’s people, ensuring governance is transparent and welfare-focussed. “The administration in Telangana is being run in accordance with the people’s aspirations. Fears being stoked around Banakacherla are baseless. The truth will prevail,” said Mahesh Kumar Goud, while responding to the allegations.