AIIA in State sparks row between Bandi, Damodar

Hyderabad: Apolitical flashpoint has emerged over the proposed All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) in Telangana, with Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressing strong reservations following Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha’s recent appeal to the Centre for its sanction.

Bandi Sanjay revealed that he had written to the Union AYUSH Minister seeking the establishment of an AIIA in Karimnagar. He added that he had also approached Raja Narasimha to sanction an integrated AYUSH hospital in the district. “I wrote to the State Health Minister four months ago, but the letter is still lying in his Peishi (personal office) with no response,” he alleged.

Dismissing claims that the Centre is neglecting southern states in promoting Ayurvedic institutions, the Union Minister said, “There is no truth in such allegations. Some people are deliberately spreading misinformation to malign the Centre.” He reiterated that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, all regions are treated equally.

Bandi Sanjay clarified that he had already requested the Centre to establish an AIIA in Telangana, modeled on AIIMS, and that the proposal is under positive consideration. “I had also informed the State Health Minister about this initiative,” he said, adding that his letter dated May 27, 2025, seeking a state-of-the-art AYUSH hospital in Karimnagar, remains unanswered. Highlighting the need for institutional-level Ayurvedic services in Telangana, the Union Minister pointed to the shortage of qualified Ayurvedic professionals and the lack of local educational infrastructure. “A new college will not only train future practitioners but also strengthen the state’s healthcare system. Students currently travel long distances for Ayurvedic education. A local institute will offer affordable, quality education,” he said.

He emphasised that an AIIA in Telangana would boost holistic healthcare, foster research in traditional medicine, and generate employment, contributing to the regional economy. “There are ample chances of approval soon, similar to institutes in Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, and Goa,” he noted.

However, the controversy has raised questions about the state minister’s motives. Why was the Union Minister’s letter not acted upon? Is the state’s fresh request a bid to claim credit? The political tug-of-war over AIIA continues, leaving observers to ponder the real intent behind the parallel pitches.