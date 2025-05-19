AIMPLB to resume its demonstrations against the Wakf Act

Hyderabad: Expressing strong opposition against the Wakf (Amendment) Act, prominent Islamic scholars, legal experts and activists under the aegis of AIMPLB (All India Muslim Personal Law Board) decided to resume its demonstration.

Calling for robust public mobilisation, Advisor to the Telangana Government Mohammed Ali Shabbir suggested the formation of coordination committees at the lowest levels to ensure the success of all agitation programmes led by AIMPLB. He also urged the Board to meet TPCC President Mahesh Kumar Goud and share their programme details, assuring that local Congress leaders would be involved in every step of the movement.

Addressing a round table conference titled ‘Save Wakf, Save Constitution Movement’ organised by AIMPLB in City he assured full support to the board in its ongoing agitation against the Wakf Act. He said the Congress party would back all legal and democratic efforts to safeguard Wakf properties and uphold constitutional values. Shabbir Ali stated that the entire Congress leadership stood with the Board and called the recent amendments to the Wakf Act “a direct assault not just on the Muslim community but on the Constitution itself.”

“The All India Muslim Personal Law Board is not alone in this fight. The Congress party is fully with you. We support all your moves, be they legal battles, public awareness campaigns, or protests,” he declared.

Government Advisor informed the participants that the party was actively pursuing a legal challenge in the Supreme Court and expressed hope that a stay on the new Act would be secured. “This is a battle for justice. This is about protecting constitutional guarantees for minorities,” he added.