All eyes on Modi's visit to Induru

Hyderabad: The visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Telangana within a gap of one day has raised the curiosity among political circles. Modi on Sunday announced sanctioning of Turmeric Board and Tribal University at a public meeting in Mahbubnagar.

The BJP claims that he is set to make some more important announcements on Tuesday. What could they be is the big question mark now. What the BRS is trying to assess is whether the BJP was trying to focus more on the northern Telangana region? Congress and left parties still feel that it is all part of shadow boxing and BJP is not very serious about improve its prospects in the state.

The reason for this is that Modi who had called I.N.D.I.A alliance as ‘Ghamandiya’ alliance, a guarantee for double-digit inflation, corruption, policy paralysis, instability, appeasement, and dynastic rule did not mention the name of BRS or any of its leaders during his speech at the Mahbubnagar meeting.



Modi will dedicate the first phase of the 800 megawatts Ramagundam NTPC power project, out of which 680 megawatts will be utilised in Telangana.

Once the project is completed 1,600 megawatts of power generation will be available from the Ultra Super Critical Technology-enabled plant that utilises less coal but produces more power.

He will also lay the foundation stone for 50-bed critical care blocks in 20 district hospitals built with Rs 516.5 crore under Prime Minister Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM). This is part of the Centre’s decision to develop 496 Basti Davakhanas, 33 integrated public health laboratories, and 50 to 100 bed critical care blocks in 31 district government hospitals in Telangana. He will also virtually dedicate 348 km of electrified railway line Dharmabad- Manoharabad, and Mahbubnagar- Kurnool railway line and inaugurate a new 76 km railway line between Manoharabad and Siddipet and lay foundation stone for the construction of a new railway station at Komuravelli.