“Anand Mahindra ji… do you know that!”, KTR replies to industrialist

Hyderabad: There is no doubt that Hyderabad is a cosmopolitan city. The city has many advantages that other major cities in the country do not have. Hence, Google has chosen Hyderabad to set up its largest camp outside the US. However, renowned industrialist Anand Mahindra retweeted a video of the construction of the campus and mentioned the uniqueness of the project.



This is not news about a building. I read the news as quickly as possible to fully understand its significance. It is not just commercial news that an international giant like Google has chosen a country to build its largest campus outside of America. Anand Mahindra commented that this is news of geopolitical importance.

However, Minister KTR gave a reply to Anand Mahindra, who did not miss any opportunity to highlight the greatness of Hyderabad.



"Anand ji.. do you know? The world's largest Amazon campus is also located in Hyderabad.

Moreover, many companies like Apple, Meta, Qualcomm, Micron, Novartis, Medtronic, Uber, Salesforce have set up their huge campuses in Hyderabad in the last nine years. That's why we say #HappeningHyderabad. I have also attached a photo of the Amazon campus,'' he replied. With this, the name of Hyderabad is once again trending.

