Live
- Amazon to Cut About 14,000 Corporate Jobs as AI Drives Big Shift
- Textile, shrimp stocks surge following Trump's comments on India-US trade deal
- UPI transactions in India jump 35 pc in H1 2025, touch Rs 143 lakh crore: Report
- Thamma Box Office Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna Film Crosses ₹100 Crore Mark, Nears Munjya’s Record
- India’s Cold Chain scheme reduces post-harvest losses, boosts farmers’ incomes
- FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India
- PM Modi to visit Gujarat on Oct 30–31, to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations
- India to Host Mumbai Climate Week in February 2026
- Cloud-seeding activity in Delhi put on hold due to low moisture, says IIT Kanpur
- Mother and son electrocuted, villagers blame power department for negligence
Anganwadis in MBNR equipped with projector-based learning
Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy introduced a projector-based learning system in local Anganwadi centres, allowing children to learn...
Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy introduced a projector-based learning system in local Anganwadi centres, allowing children to learn through animations and moving visuals.
The initiative, launched under the Vidya Nidhi scheme, aims to make learning fun, engaging, and interactive for preschool children. The MLA officially inaugurated the project at the Boayapalli Anganwadi Centre under the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation limits on Tuesday by handing over a new projector to the centre’s staff.
Speaking at the launch, Yennam said that the use of animated visuals would bring joy to the learning experience, helping children grasp lessons easily while playing and singing. He added that the initiative would also help reduce dropout rates in Anganwadis and make teaching simpler and more effective for educators. “Children are learning with excitement and curiosity through moving pictures. This technology-driven approach is a step towards shaping brighter futures right from the foundation stage,” the MLA said. Currently, the programme is being implemented on a pilot basis in selected Anganwadi centres, and plans are in place to expand it to more centres after reviewing its success.
Highlighting the vision, the MLA noted that the project’s main objective is to instil an early love for learning among children and integrate technology into grassroots education.