Anganwadis in MBNR equipped with projector-based learning

Mahabubnagar: Local MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy introduced a projector-based learning system in local Anganwadi centres, allowing children to learn through animations and moving visuals.

The initiative, launched under the Vidya Nidhi scheme, aims to make learning fun, engaging, and interactive for preschool children. The MLA officially inaugurated the project at the Boayapalli Anganwadi Centre under the Mahabubnagar Municipal Corporation limits on Tuesday by handing over a new projector to the centre’s staff.

Speaking at the launch, Yennam said that the use of animated visuals would bring joy to the learning experience, helping children grasp lessons easily while playing and singing. He added that the initiative would also help reduce dropout rates in Anganwadis and make teaching simpler and more effective for educators. “Children are learning with excitement and curiosity through moving pictures. This technology-driven approach is a step towards shaping brighter futures right from the foundation stage,” the MLA said. Currently, the programme is being implemented on a pilot basis in selected Anganwadi centres, and plans are in place to expand it to more centres after reviewing its success.

Highlighting the vision, the MLA noted that the project’s main objective is to instil an early love for learning among children and integrate technology into grassroots education.