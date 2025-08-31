  • Menu
Annadanam Program Organized by Gadwal SP at District Police Headquarters

Annadanam Program Organized by Gadwal SP at District Police Headquarters
SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, urges people to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in peace and harmony.

Gadwal: As part of the Vinayaka Chavithi festivities, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, organized an Annadanam program today at the Ganesh Mandapam in the District Police Headquarters.

The SP offered special prayers to Lord Ganesha before distributing food to police officials, staff, and members of the public. Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao wished that the festival be celebrated in an atmosphere of unity, peace, and harmony, stressing that such occasions should strengthen social brotherhood and welfare. He also encouraged devotional and service-oriented programs to continue for the betterment of society.

The program saw active participation from senior police officers including DSP Y. Mogilayya, Special Branch Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Gadwal CI Srinu, Shantinagar CI Tata Babu, RI Venkatesh, SIs, RSIs, police personnel, and local citizens.

