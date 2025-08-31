Live
- Congress has submitted 89 lakh complaints to ECI: Pawan Khera on Bihar SIR exercise
- Rs 696 crore illegal remittance: ED arrests man who misused CA's credentials
- IAF evacuates 11 civilians, delivers 2,150 kg of essentials in flood-hit Punjab
- Strong public spending, rural demand, services push India’s GDP growth to 7.8 pc: Industry leaders
- Adani Defence and Aerospace set to ramp up bullet manufacturing drastically
- Naushad Moosa names India squad for AFC U23 Asian Cup qualifiers
- From Rajasthan to 2025 Ramon Magsaysay Awardee: NGO Educate Girls creates history
- Duleep Trophy: Just wanted to have some fun, says Parag on return to on-field action
- Annadanam Program Organized by Gadwal SP at District Police Headquarters
- Rahul Gandhi’s Comments on PM Modi’s Mother Spark Protests in Jogulamba Gadwal
Annadanam Program Organized by Gadwal SP at District Police Headquarters
SP T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, urges people to celebrate Vinayaka Chavithi in peace and harmony.
Gadwal: As part of the Vinayaka Chavithi festivities, District Superintendent of Police (SP) T. Srinivasa Rao, IPS, organized an Annadanam program today at the Ganesh Mandapam in the District Police Headquarters.
The SP offered special prayers to Lord Ganesha before distributing food to police officials, staff, and members of the public. Speaking on the occasion, SP Srinivasa Rao wished that the festival be celebrated in an atmosphere of unity, peace, and harmony, stressing that such occasions should strengthen social brotherhood and welfare. He also encouraged devotional and service-oriented programs to continue for the betterment of society.
The program saw active participation from senior police officers including DSP Y. Mogilayya, Special Branch Inspector Nageshwar Reddy, Gadwal CI Srinu, Shantinagar CI Tata Babu, RI Venkatesh, SIs, RSIs, police personnel, and local citizens.