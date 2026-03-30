Anti-hate speech Bill tabled in Assembly

Hyderabad: Legislative Affairs Minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu introduced the Telangana Hate Speech and Hate Crimes Prevention Act 2026 in the State Assembly on Sunday. Presenting the Bill on behalf of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the Minister stated that the legislation aims to curb the dissemination, publication, or promotion of hate speech and hate crimes. The Act is designed to ensure stringent punishment for offenders while providing adequate compensation to victims. Highlighting a rising trend of such crimes on digital and social media platforms, the Minister noted that these acts rapidly disrupt social harmony and foster enmity based on religion, caste, ethnicity, language, or gender. Such actions undermine constitutional values of equality and dignity.

The new Act addresses significant gaps in the existing legal framework which does not fully cover evolving forms of modern hate speech. Key objectives include preventing acts that incite hatred against any person or organisation and ensuring deterrent punishments. The Bill empowers the government to issue notifications and rules for effective implementation, which will remain subject to scrutiny by both Houses of the State Legislature. Under the memorandum submitted under Rule 95, the Bill may be reserved by the Governor for the assent of the President under Article 254 2 of the Constitution once passed. This underscores the commitment of the state to holding offenders accountable and ensuring justice. Whether dealing with emotional damage or financial losses amounting to thousands of Rs, the Act prioritises victim welfare and fraternity. By implementing these rigorous standards, the government seeks to protect the diverse fabric of society from digital incitement and physical violence.