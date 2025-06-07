Anti-social elements warned of strict action

Asifabad: SP Patil Kantilal Subhash said that strict action will be taken against anti-social activities in the district.

He suggested that the police should work to control crimes.

A meeting was held with police officers at the district police office on Friday. Speaking on this occasion, the SP said that the police should be constantly available to the people and give priority to public safety by solving people’s problems.

He ordered to take steps to control cyber crimes and prohibited drugs.

He suggested that policing should be done in a way that reassures the people and strict action should be taken in matters of peace and security.

He ordered to take legal action against those who disturb peace and security and those who obstruct police duties.

He asked to take strict measures to prevent any undesirable incidents during tomorrow’s Bakrid festival.

ASP Chittaranjan, Kagaznagar DSP Ramanujam, Special Branch, Task Force Inspector Rana Pratap and others participated in this meeting.