Apply for Admissions in Government Gurukuls - Collector Badavath Santosh
Nagar Kurnool: Collector Badavath Santosh urged students to apply online for admissions in government Gurukuls, which pave the way for a bright future. He announced that the government will conduct a Common Entrance Test on February 23, 2025, for admissions into English-medium Gurukuls for the academic year 2025-26.
Students interested in studying in Gurukuls can apply online at https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in before February 1. The required documents include caste certificate number, income certificate number, Aadhaar card number, birth certificate, and a recent photograph. To assist with obtaining these certificates, a help desk has been set up at the Collectorate, which will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM.
Admissions are available for 5th grade in SC, ST, BC, and general Gurukuls; for vacant seats in 6th to 9th grades in SC and ST Gurukuls; for 9th grade at the Social Welfare Gurukul in Gowlidoddi; for 8th grade at SOEs