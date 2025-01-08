  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Telangana

Apply for Admissions in Government Gurukuls - Collector Badavath Santosh

Apply for Admissions in Government Gurukuls - Collector Badavath Santosh
x
Highlights

Collector Badavath Santosh urged students to apply online for admissions in government Gurukuls, which pave the way for a bright future.

Nagar Kurnool: Collector Badavath Santosh urged students to apply online for admissions in government Gurukuls, which pave the way for a bright future. He announced that the government will conduct a Common Entrance Test on February 23, 2025, for admissions into English-medium Gurukuls for the academic year 2025-26.

Students interested in studying in Gurukuls can apply online at https://tgcet.cgg.gov.in before February 1. The required documents include caste certificate number, income certificate number, Aadhaar card number, birth certificate, and a recent photograph. To assist with obtaining these certificates, a help desk has been set up at the Collectorate, which will be open from 10 AM to 5 PM.

Admissions are available for 5th grade in SC, ST, BC, and general Gurukuls; for vacant seats in 6th to 9th grades in SC and ST Gurukuls; for 9th grade at the Social Welfare Gurukul in Gowlidoddi; for 8th grade at SOEs

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick