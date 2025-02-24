Army’s Bison Division deployed for rescue op in SLBC tunnel

Hyderabad: The Engineer Task Force (ETF) of the Bison Division of the Indian Army has been deployed to assist in rescue operations to save eight individuals trapped in a tunnel following the collapse of a section of the Srisailam Left Bank Canal (SLBC) project in Nagarkurnool district. The Telangana and Andhra Sub Area are actively coordinating the ongoing efforts.

According to a defence release, Army medical teams and engineers equipped with high-capacity pumping sets, armored hoses, excavators, and bulldozers are working tirelessly to clear debris and facilitate the safe evacuation of those trapped inside the collapsed tunnel.

“The Indian Army is closely collaborating with all stakeholders to expedite the rescue efforts. Our priority remains the swift and safe extraction of those trapped,” the release stated.

A joint meeting involving the civil administration, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the Army, and tunnel construction contractors is currently in progress to strategise and enhance the rescue operations.

The collapse occurred on February 22 near Domalapenta in Nagarkurnool district, Telangana, when a section of the roof, approximately three metres in length of the under-construction SLBC tunnel gave way, leaving eight workers feared trapped inside. Rescue teams continue their relentless efforts to ensure their safe recovery.